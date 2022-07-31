MANKATO — The tower bell tolled just before 3 p.m. Sunday, calling — probably for the last time — the community to come pray with the School Sisters of Notre Dame at their home on The Hill.
"We've been part of this little piece of the earth for 110 years. It's filled with memories, and we all have been blessed by you," Sister Irene Dohmen said to a substantial crowd of Mankatoans, area residents and alumnae of Good Counsel Academy. "... It's hard to say goodbye. But we say goodbye."
In a month, about 100 sisters will begin moving from The Hill to a senior care center in Shakopee, and the historic campus will be readied for sale for private redevelopment. Sunday was the open house where members of the general community could say their farewells to the sisters, to the ornate chapel, to Sister Mary Ann Osborne's wood-sculpting studio and to the landscaped grounds.
"Transitions are hard," Dohmen said. "We know you'll probably see more than one tear."
But many on hand were striving to tamp down the sorrow with large doses of gratitude.
Outside the chapel, Sister Joyce Kolbet was appreciative that scores of community members accepted the invitation to visit one final time.
"We're just really thankful that so many people are coming to our open houses," Kolbet said.
The ties between the community and the School Sisters of Notre Dame have the strength that comes only through generations of interaction. The congregation of Roman Catholic sisters, founded in Bavaria in 1833, sent members to Mankato in 1865 to teach the children of German immigrants in parochial schools throughout the region. In 1912, the sisters put down roots on the hilltop overlooking Mankato and built Good Counsel Academy, a boarding school for girls.
Alums of the academy, which closed in 1980, were invited to a special open house at Good Counsel two weeks ago, but many were back on Sunday. They, too, were shifting between sorrow and appreciation.
"The sisters have such a rich history here," said Mary Zellmer of North Mankato. "It's really sad to see them go."
At the same time, Zellmer said, the move reflects the sisters' values.
The number of sisters has been in decline for decades and the remaining members are increasingly elderly. Leaders of the SSND Central Pacific Province, which includes Good Counsel, decided that selling their remaining campuses would combine to reduce costs and generate revenue — ensuring health care could be financed for the aging sisters while also allowing the congregation’s educational mission to continue.
The decision, Zellmer said, is based in a desire to ensure the members will be taken care of: "That's what a community does."
Zellmer, from the class of '69, and Mona Will, class of '73, were spending Sunday cherishing what the sisters did for their students. Good Counsel Academy taught academics, Christian values and a unique brand of feminism.
"It helped women emerge as strong leaders," Zellmer said. "I don't know if would have been the same in a co-ed school where we were competing with boys. We had to be our own leaders in the classroom."
Like Zellmer, Will lived at home while attending Good Counsel. Even for those "dayhop" students who weren't boarders, the school on The Hill had the capacity to shield its students.
"An extremely sheltered life," Will said. "But a good life."
And Good Counsel students often realized later that their schooling made them stand out. Will recalled an experience in college when a professor said he wanted a word with her after class: "He said, 'You are very respectful but not afraid to speak up, to ask questions. Did you go to an all-girls school?'"
Michele Keane, a Mankato native now living in Lake Elmo, wrote her doctoral dissertation on the special impact that Good Counsel Academy's educational style had on its students.
"To me it was fabulous. I loved that it was all girls, there wasn't the competition for boys, for clothes," Keane said.
Attending the school during the tumultuous years of 1965-69 felt like a genuine blessing in retrospect, she said.
"So here we have 400 young girls, and there are these really educated, strong young women teaching us," Keane said. "While I didn't realize it at age 15, they were able to make us into strong women and show us we could have a voice."
While Loyola Catholic Schools will remain on the more-modern eastern half of the campus, the historic Our Lady of Good Counsel buildings, the sisters' living spaces and even the chapel will be sold to a yet-to-be-revealed private company for redevelopment, most likely into apartments or condos.
"It sort of feels like it's erasing a history. If it isn't there, it didn't happen," Keane said. "Sort of taking away my history."
Keane's older sister — fellow Good Counsel alum Noel Van Tol — still lives in Mankato and can't imagine the city without the peacefulness and spirituality that emanated from the campus.
"It's kind of like a miracle set down in the middle of town," Van Tol said.
She's thankful, though, that the sisters who need assisted living facilities and skilled nursing care will have a home to share rather than being scattered and separated from their longtime friends and colleagues.
"Most of them can do anything," Van Tol said. "But the ones that can't, I'm just happy they'll be OK, they'll be together."
The first group of sisters are scheduled to move from The Hill to Benedictive Living Community in Shakopee during the first week of September and another nine or 10 will move each of the subsequent 10 weeks through early November. About two-dozen sisters, those who don't need assisted living care, are expected to find homes in the immediate Mankato area and continue their individual ministries.
Kolbet, who was a student at Good Counsel before living there as a sister and a teacher, will be remaining in Mankato. But all of the School Sisters of Notre Dame who have lived on The Hill will remain a part of Mankato regardless of where they live, she said.
"We just hold the relationship with the Mankato community so close to our hearts," she said. "Even though many of us will be physically gone from this space, our hearts are here. And we just take the love and friendship of the community wherever we go."
