WASECA — A Mankato administrator will become the next superintendent of Waseca Public Schools.
The Waseca School Board unanimously selected Eric Hudspith as their top choice for the district’s next leader.
Hudspith is director of human resources and organizational development for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Assuming contract negotiations are successful, Hudspith will take the helm July 1. He is replacing Tom Lee, who is retiring after seven years leading the district.
The School Board interviewed three finalists Wednesday and agreed Thursday their were two clear frontrunners: Hudspith and Joseph Libby, who is executive director of teaching and learning services for the West Des Moines Community School District.
Before selecting Hudspith, board members cited his breadth of experience in Mankato and Albert Lea, as well as his strong references. They noted he received the most top choice votes from members of the public and district administrators who participated in interview sessions.
“I think Mr. Hudspith would hit the ground running on July 1 and start with a level of trust on day one,” said board Chairwoman Julie Anderson.
Hudspith is in his seventh year in charge of staffing for Mankato Area Public Schools. He also is the district’s human rights and Title IX coordinator.
He previously served as an elementary principal in Mankato and spent a decade in the Albert Lea School District as a teacher, transportation and facilities director and elementary principal.
Hudspith also was a candidate for the Mankato superintendent position last spring.
Multiple board members said they worried Hudspith was too soft-spoken. But Anderson and board member Katie Youngberg said Hudspith also struck them as a collaborative leader.
“He’s quiet but he wants to work with everybody and know their stories,” Youngberg said.
They said Hudspith also had good ideas for improving community engagement.
“I think he really would promote out district,” Anderson said.
Some board members also said they were slightly concerned Hudspith does not have prior experience as a superintendent.
Board member Dave Dunn said that Lee also was a first-time superintendent but “in many ways Tom has done a very good job for us.”
Dunn said he was swayed by Hudspith’s long tenures in the two districts he has served. Dunn said he hopes Hudspith will also spend a number of years in Waseca.
“I want someone to come here, get to know the schools, get to know the community, get to know the kids and stick around awhile,” Dunn said.
