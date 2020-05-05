MANKATO — With the financial uncertainty of the pandemic, leaders at Mankato Area Public Schools are considering an even larger spending reduction.
Last month the School Board discussed trimming $2.8 million from the district's anticipated operating expenses for the coming school year. This week the number under consideration grew to $3.9 million.
Nearly two dozen staff positions are on the proposed cutting block, but district officials say only open positions would be left unfilled and average class sizes would not change.
School Board members heard the district administration's cost-cutting recommendation Monday night. The public could not see the proposal presented live because the livestream of the board's videoconference meeting crashed. A recording of the meeting was posted on the district's website Tuesday morning.
Board members will be asked to vote on the plan at the next meeting on May 18. That decision will guide final budget preparations, Supt. Paul Peterson said. The board must set the 2020-2021 budget by the end of June.
Describing the proposal as a “cost containment” plan, Director of Business Services Tom Sager noted spending would still increase next school year. The goal is to reduce the amount of the increase and reverse recent years of deficit spending.
The plan includes eliminating nearly 12 teachers, 3.5 teacher support positions, a social worker and nearly eight other instructional support positions.
The small reduction in the teaching staff is in response to anticipated shifts in student enrollment and won't increase average class sizes, said Eric Husdpith, director of human resources and organizational development.
No layoffs would be needed, Hudspith said. All of the reductions will be achieved through attrition.
The reduction of a social worker is the result of a mid-year departure. That prompted a realignment of social workers' duties that can be continued through the coming year, said Scott Hare, director of student support services.
District administrators also are proposing to save money by hiring a few additional non-instructional staff. Adding custodial building maintenance staff will reduce overtime hours. And adding an internal electrician position will be more cost-effective than hiring contractors, Sager said.
Other proposed reductions include reducing teacher professional development and overtime and trimming supply budgets in all departments.
The experience with distance learning also could help the district cut costs. The proposal includes reducing spending on teacher substitutes by having secondary teachers prepare online lessons to be used when they are absent. The district also would offer a few online classes rather than paying tuition for students to take the classes through other providers.
The cost containment measures are necessary following multiple years of deficit spending, district administrators say.
In recent years district leaders made a strategic decision to spend down some of its reserves to fund priorities, Peterson said. Most of the spending went toward hiring additional counselors and social workers and other social-emotional support for students.
The district is now dipping below its policy of keeping at least 30 days' worth of operating expenses in its reserves.
The $2.8 million target initially recommended would have brought the district back to break even next school year. Peterson said they decided to increase the recommendation to $3.9 million out of concern the pandemic could lead to reductions in school funding next school year and beyond.
Even steeper cuts could be needed, Peterson said. “These are projections that could very well shift and we will have to shift our thinking then as well.”
