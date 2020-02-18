Travis Olson will be the next director of teaching and learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.
The Mankato School Board approved Olson's appointment, effective on July 1, on Monday.
Olson currently is principal of Franklin Elementary School and previously was principal of Kennedy Elementary School.
Olson replaces Heather Mueller, who left to work at the Minnesota Department of Education. She recently was named deputy commissioner.
Marti Sievek has been serving as interim director of teaching and learning.
Olson will receive an annual salary of $148,000.
The district is now beginning a search for the next principal of Franklin Elementary School.
