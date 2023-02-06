MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board has approved preliminary guidelines for designing the district’s next budget as it works through a $9 million budget deficit.
Called a “Guiding Change Document,” the guidelines in part give the board a voice as the work begins and outlines what they are and are not willing to negotiate on to hit their target.
The board included commitment to early learning opportunities, equity lens guiding questions and the mental health of their teachers and students on their non-negotiable list, which they approved as part of their Monday board meeting.
The deficit comes from the district’s efforts to bounce back from COVID-19 and lower-than-expected enrollment numbers.
Last year, the school board approved taking $6.6 million from the district’s savings to account for its spending being higher than its revenue, something Supt. Paul Peterson previously told the Free Press was a one-time decision to help recover from the pandemic.
Oct. 1 enrollment numbers showed 261 less students than the district was expecting, which resulted in almost $3.4 million less in revenue for the district this fiscal year, the Free Press previously reported.
The district is now hoping for three scenarios to occur as they crunch the numbers.
The district will first need to make budget adjustments to find $9 million for Fiscal Year 2024.
They are also hoping the Legislature will fully fund the education formula and special education. In addition, the board will likely go to voters with referendums this fall.
Board members also excluded relying on one-time reductions exclusively and relying solely on the Legislature from their list of how to meet their target."
The budget will cycle through a design team composed of administrators and an input team with internal and external stakeholders before a preliminary version is presented to the board in June.
Peterson said board members encouraged teams to be creative in the process.
“The board wanted to make sure that we did not feel limited as we started that process, but in order to fully vet all of the ideas, they wanted our minds to be as open as possible as we get this thing started,” he said.
