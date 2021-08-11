MANKATO — After hearing administrators’ back-to-school pandemic safety plan that does not include any mask mandates, Mankato School Board members say they want to hear more options.
Multiple board members made statements during a workshop Wednesday indicating they want to require masks in school buildings or are willing to consider such a requirement — at least for elementary schools because their students cannot yet be vaccinated.
The board could not take any vote Wednesday because it was not an action meeting. It will resume discussion and could vote at its next regular meeting on Monday.
District administrators’ back-to-school plan retains some pandemic precautions and quarantining requirements, but returns school schedules back to their norms and eases social distancing to whenever “practicable.”
The plan also requires unvaccinated staff get tested for COVID-19 every week, which district leaders acknowledged could draw some opposition.
But most controversial was the plan’s stance on masks. It recommends but does not require any district students or staff wear masks when they return to school next month, even if they are not vaccinated.
A separate outbreak response plan would temporarily require masks and other enhanced mitigation measures at individual schools if they reach one of two thresholds. The measures would go into effect if there is three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a single classroom, or if 5% or more of the school’s population is out sick with symptoms that could be COVID-19 or flu.
The plans drew objection from two Mankato Clinic physicians who were asked by the board to share their opinions.
“If that’s when we’re going to start asking to mask, the cat’s already out of the bag,” said Dr. Katie Smentek.
Smentek, a pediatrician, and urgent care physician Katie Anderson recommended the district follow the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that all people wear masks in school buildings at this time. Masks are the most important mitigation measure schools can put in place, Smentek told the board.
Board members Liz Ratcliff, Erin Roberts and Darren Wacker responded with statements indicating they are at this time supportive of a mask requirement, at least at the elementary level.
“I just don’t want any kids to die,” Roberts said. “And I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”
“If we were starting school today I would agree that masks for at least for the start of the school year would be appropriate at the elementaries and possibly at the middle and high schools,” Wacker said.
Ratcliff said masks would be a “reasonable expectation” when COVID-19 transmission is considered substantial or high in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in all indoor spaces for when a county is in either of those levels. Both Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are now rated as substantial.
Other board members did not clearly state Wednesday where they stand on the mask debate.
Board member Kenneth Reid said a mask requirement would reduce the number of students having to miss school while on quarantines. If all students are in masks, students are not required to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
Board member Kristi Schuck said the district should “follow the science” and “act accordingly in the best interest of our children.”
Board member Christopher Kind said people are skeptical because pandemic forecasts have not come true.
“As a parent I want to be left to take care of the people I love, he said.
Board Chair Jodi Sapp said she is torn.
“I struggle with personal choice versus science,” she said.
Supt. Paul Peterson told the board he will prepare alternative back-to-school plan options for the board to consider on Monday.
