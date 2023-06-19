MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board is expected to give the stamp of approval on its next budget Tuesday, which accounts for $9.2 million in adjustments and cuts.
The district’s deficit comes from their efforts to recover from the pandemic and lower-than-expected enrollment numbers.
Last year, the board approved taking a one-time $6.6 million from the district’s savings to account for its spending being higher than its revenue.
Meanwhile, Oct. 1 enrollment numbers showed 261 fewer students than the district was expecting, which resulted in almost $3.4 million less in revenue for the district this fiscal year, The Free Press previously reported.
Regular instruction adjustments make up the largest portion of the changes at $3.9 million or 42.56% of the adjustment.
Changes here come from plans to adjust to new class size ratios and reduced support staff.
Meanwhile, administration changes account for $1.6 million in adjustments or 17% of the final amount.
This includes assistant principal positions at the high schools, middle school dean of student positions and a cabinet level position not filled after a resignation.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the district tried to take an equitable approach in solving the deficit.
“From administration to site staff, teachers, secretaries and then also purchases. Things like technology purchases, delaying investments and all of those things put together got us to the $9 million target,” he said.
But Peterson said things are looking up after the Legislature passed its education spending and policy bill this past session.
The bill allocates $2.2 billion in new K-12 spending statewide and also includes a funding formula increase by 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in fiscal year 2025 and takes inflation into account for future increases.
That’s up to $7,281 per pupil by 2025, compared to $6,863 this year.
But highlights for districts like Mankato’s also include the bill’s special education cross-subsidy aid, or state money that goes toward helping school districts fund special education so they don’t have to take from their own general funds.
Peterson previously told The Free Press the district takes about $7 million annually from its general fund for special education, which is federally mandated.
Under the bill, cross-subsidy aid will be 44% for fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026 and 50% for fiscal year 2027 and later.
“You think of 40% not getting covered, that’s nearly $3 million coming back to the school district’s general operational fund. Then 50% of that, of course, is going to be over $3.5 million,” Peterson told The Free Press last month.
This week, Peterson said he’s feeling confident in the district’s financial health in the coming years.
“We project that we will end fiscal year 2024, so June 30, 2024, with a fund balance that is much more comfortable for the school district, for the community, and again, that’s a reflection of the decisions made this spring and we also saw some really positive work come out of the Minnesota Legislature,” he said.
In addition to finalizing the budget, the board is also expected to make recommendations on the maximum amount of flexibility they have in terms of what they could ask from voters in possible referendums this fall.
Board Chair Shannon Sinning said this week that the district is leaning more towards asking voters to approve a capital improvement bond referendum.
This comes as the district is conducting a telephone poll to gauge public support for either an operational referendum, which would increase the per pupil amount of funding, and/or the bond referendum, which would fund facility upgrades.
The facility upgrades in question include secure entrances to several schools in the district.
The district could also ask voters about building a pool for Mankato West swimmers and providing additional funding for upgrades to schools like West and child care related projects.
Sinning and Peterson said the district could wait to see how finances play out before putting an operational question on the ballot, but nothing is off the table yet.
“Our board, looking at that rollout, is feeling much more comfortable with the operational budget, and that could lead the board to not pursue an operating referendum for a couple of years,” Peterson said.
The Mankato board will join school districts across the region in approving their budgets this month ahead of the next fiscal year that starts on July 1.
