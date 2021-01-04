MANKATO — The Mankato School Board has four new members and a new chair.
Newly elected members Christopher Kind, Elizabeth Ratcliff, Kenneth Reid and Erin Roberts were sworn in during individual in-person ceremonies Monday before the new board's first virtual meeting of 2021.
They replace former members Judi Brandon, Sara Hansen, Ann Hendricks and Abdi Sabrie.
Returning board member Jodi Sapp was elected the 2021 board chair. Former chair Darren Wacker decided to not seek another term in the leadership post. The vote for his replacement was split with four members voting for Sapp and three voting for Kristi Schuck.
