MANKATO — The only black member of the Mankato School Board says his exclusion from a photo on the district website is evidence of racism.
The School Board's chairman denies that claim and is calling a special board meeting to discuss it.
The photo at the center of the controversy has been removed from the district's website.
In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, board member Abdi Sabrie said he was excluded from a group photo of board members and the district's superintendent that at the time was on the board's webpage on the district website.
“The subhuman killing of Mr. Floyd represents the tip of the iceberg of systemic racism,” Sabrie wrote.”This image that I am sharing from District 77 website, represents racism in the boardroom that I experienced.”
Sabrie, who is from Somalia and nearing the end of one term on the board, claimed the photo was one example of “intentional exclusion” by his board colleagues.
“Their expression represents for me their desire for me not to exist,” he wrote. “I feel their collective knees on my neck, I feel my humanity negated, my oath and function of public office blocked.”
Sabrie concluded the post with an announcement that he will seek a second term. And he encouraged others to run for three other seats that are up for election in November to “help bring about the change that must happen and is over due for our district and beyond.”
In a response posted on the district's Facebook page Tuesday night, board Chair Darren Wacker called Sabrie's comments “painful” and said Sabrie's claim of being excluded from the photo was “simply untrue.”
“As board chair, I see it as my personal responsibility and commitment to the district and the board that everyone is as informed and included to the very best of my ability, without bias or exclusion,” Wacker wrote. “Further, I remain confident that every leader and educator in our district remains deeply committed to equality and racial justice in our community.”
School Board member Jodi Sapp said in a social media post Sabrie was invited to the photo shoot.
A special board meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Community members can watch the meeting on the district website.
Board members have not responded to Free Press invitations to provide additional comment.
