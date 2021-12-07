MANKATO — The Mankato School Board is seeking to fire a teacher, who is now on unpaid leave. The teacher’s identity and the reason for the pending termination is not yet being disclosed.
The School Board on Tuesday adopted a resolution proposing to terminate a tenured teacher. The resolution cites a state law that allows districts to fire teachers due to reasons that may include immoral conduct, willful neglect of duty, gross inefficiency, insubordination or felony criminal charges.
The termination cannot be finalized yet. State law requires teachers be given 10 days to request a hearing with the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.