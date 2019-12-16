MANKATO — Elementary students in Mankato Area Public Schools will start school a few minutes earlier, secondary students will start later and they’ll ride separate buses starting next fall.
The Mankato School Board approved a proposal Monday to move to a two-tiered busing system. The change will require a shift in school schedules.
Buses will hit the streets twice each morning and afternoon. The buses will first transport the district’s younger students to and from elementary schools. A second route will later transport middle and high school students on the same buses.
The district contracts with two busing services that transport over 4,000 students daily on 93 buses.
In a memo to the School Board, Director of Business Services Tom Sager called a two-tiered busing system an “inevitable” need due to growing enrollment.
“Implementing this now is a proactive measure that will prevent greater disruption in the future with an even larger student population,” he wrote.
Sager and Supt. Paul Peterson say a two-tiered system will have multiple advantages, including less crowding on the buses, less time on the bus for many rural students, fewer transfers and less crowding at transfer stations. In a community survey, many parents also were pleased elementary and secondary students would not be riding together at the same time.
The district will continue to pay a flat per-student fee to the busing companies, so Peterson said the shift won’t create any additional cost to the district.
The times could be tweaked by a few minutes before fall, but the new school schedules have been tentatively set at:
- 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. for most elementary schools,
- 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. for Bridges Community School,
- 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. for the middle schools, and
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. for high schools.
Before the board voted, two parents shared concerns about the impacts of the schedule shifts. One parent said the time change would create a new need for child care for her family because her older children will no longer be able to watch her younger children after school. Another parent was concerned a later high school schedule will require her child, who is a student athlete, to miss more class time to go to athletic competitions.
Board members and district administrators said those comments echoed the concerns raised in the earlier online community survey.
Administrators said the district will expand its before- and after-school elementary child care programs and help eligible families apply for government financial assistance. The district also will add staffing at the middle schools to supervise students whose families need to drop them off early.
The district’s activity directors also will work to schedule extracurricular competitions later in the day when possible to minimize the number of times students need to leave early.
Peterson said the impacts were carefully considered before the district administration recommended moving ahead with the proposed changes.
“District leaders have spent a considerable amount of time reflecting on what a change like this might do and not do for our district,” he said. “At the end of the day, the benefits outweigh the challenges and we feel very confident that the challenges that have been identified are ones that we can develop plans to help mitigate.”
The majority of School Board members said they were convinced the changes are needed and the challenges will be manageable.
“It’s going to be a difficult change for many of our families, but I think it’s going to be one we look back on and be glad we did make,” board member Kristi Schuck said.
Board member Abdi Sabrie voted in opposition. He suggested reversing the busing schedule so the secondary students start before the elementary students.
Sager responded the proposal was based on sleep research indicating older pupils would benefit the most from a later start time. He noted a number of other districts across the state have already switched or are considering doing so.
But Sabrie still wasn’t convinced, saying the earlier elementary end time would aggravate the existing child care availability shortage.
“I wish I could share the optimism of my colleagues. But I don’t,” he said.
