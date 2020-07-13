MANKATO — The Mankato School Board will work with an equity consultant following a claim of racism by one board member.
The board on Monday voted to hire Stacy Wells to lead them through a “facilitated dialogue” aimed at improving board member relations and cultural competency.
The board members also discussed embarking on a larger-scale equity initiative. The board is expected to vote on this idea in August.
The measures come two months after board member Abdie Sabrie accused his colleagues of racism.
Sabrie, who is the only member of the board who is Black, objected to a photo of his colleagues posted on the district website, calling it an example of the racism and “intentional exclusion” he has faced. Other district leaders later said Sabrie opted out of being in the photo, but apologized for posting it online.
Sabrie called the proposals introduced Monday and important step in finally addressing inequality within the schools. For too long the issue has been talked about with no follow-through action, he said.
“I hope this is the beginning of tackling the issues,” he said. “This is a great community. It needs great leadership to match.”
Wells, who is director of equity and inclusion for the Minnesota Department of Human Services and facilitator of the Mankato Write on Race project, will lead the board through a three-pronged program.
The board members will participate in a restorative practices circle, similar to the ones held at many of the district's schools that aim to resolve conflict.
The board members also will use an “equity lens tool” as they review the board's governance responsibilities.
The board also will hold quarterly work sessions focused on equity professional development over the course of the next school year.
The district will pay Wells $7,500 for her services.
In August the board will decide whether to hire the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to lead the district in developing a plan to enhance anti-racism education and improve equity. Community members and organizations would be invited to participate in this process, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
A detailed proposal is still in development and the cost has not yet been determined. Peterson said it would cost “significantly more” than the contract with Wells.
Board member Ann Hendricks questioned whether now was the best time to begin engaging in such a process when she and two other board members are retiring at the end of the year. She worried the new board members would struggle after missing the beginning of the process.
Sabrie called that concern another example of the excuses often made to delay addressing inequality.
The vote to hire Wells was unanimous after other board members also said they did not want to wait.
“I feel it's very important to begin this work now,” board Chairman Darren Wacker said. "Let's move what we can move forward now.”
