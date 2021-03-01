MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools might need to cut spending by more than $7 million next school year, district administrators warn.
After depleting most of the district's savings to cope with the pandemic, district leaders are beginning to prepare for potentially tough budget decisions for the coming year.
At Monday's School Board meeting, administrators recommended a target of nearly $7.5 million in cuts. That's the equivalent of more than 6% of the operating expenses for the current year.
The target assumes worst-case scenarios, including no additional state aid and a continued drop in enrollment.
The district does not have to set the next budget until June and many funding unknowns remain. But Supt. Paul Peterson has said the district needs to prepare early and use conservative funding forecasts.
The administration will provide recommendations about what to cut next month. Peterson warned it will include staffing reductions.
“The bulk of our costs are in payroll. So it's nearly impossible to find $7.5 million without affecting people,” he said.
District leaders say the cuts are needed because the pandemic has created a funding shortfall for Mankato Area Public Schools as well as many other school districts across the state.
"We are not alone in this," Peterson said.
Last month the School Board approved a revised budget for the current year that requires the district to spend $5 million of its reserves.
A larger than expected drop in enrollment is a primary driver of the deficit. Most of the district's funding is calculated based on enrollment and around 300 students chose private schools, home schooling and other alternatives during the pandemic.
The district cut spending by nearly $4 million before the year started and trimmed another $2 million as the year got underway. But that wasn't enough to avoid a projected $5 million deficit that will reduce the district's main savings account to well below its target minimum.
The $7.5 million in additional cuts is needed just to break even next year, Director of Business Services Tom Sager said, based on current projections.
Those projections assume none of the 300 students who left during the pandemic will come back. They also assume the district will not receive any additional pandemic relief funding and state lawmakers will not give the usual small boost to the main pot of per-student funding the state provides to schools.
But some enrollment growth is possible, especially in kindergarten after some families opted to defer for a year last fall. The district is also seeking state approval to continue to offer a fully virtual learning option next year and open it up to students from surrounding districts.
And a new forecast for a state budget surplus makes some additional state funding more likely. Gov Tim Walz's budget proposal includes a 1% increase to the main pot of funding, plus some extra pandemic support.
Peterson said he will continue advocating for relief at the state Legislature, but the district should not bank on indefinite revenues.
“We take a quite conservative approach to budgeting,” the superintendent said. “Hoping for more dollars to come in is not a strategy. We need to make sure we're doing our work to prepare.”
School principals and program leaders are currently working on suggestions for reductions to their budgets, Sager said. The board will hold a workshop later this month to begin discussing the ideas.
Administration will then present a budget-cutting recommendation at the April 5 School Board meeting.
