MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public School District is still looking for people to ride school buses and enforce new pandemic safety procedures.
An extra adult on buses is one of many changes riders will experience this year and not just due to the pandemic.
The district is proceeding with plans approved last year to transition to a two-tiered busing system. Buses this school year will make two trips every morning and afternoon, first transporting elementary students and later the secondary students.
The district has not had to add more routes than it had already planned in response to the pandemic, according to Director of Business Services Tom Sager, who oversees busing.
State guidelines require the district to reduce the number of students on each bus to 50% of capacity. That is being achieved, Sager said, via the tour-tiered system along with many families choosing to transport themselves, secondary students coming to school only part time, and some families opting to learn from home.
The district will provide busing to around 3,000 students this fall, which Sager said is about 1,000 less than a typical year. The district has around 9,000 students. In addition to its own students, the district provides transportation for area private schools.
Drivers will spray the interior of their bus with a disinfectant after each route and wipe down the most-touched surfaces such as the stair railing.
All bus riders are required to wear masks and will have a seat to themselves or will sit with a sibling. Riders will be seated from rear to front and will get off from front to rear.
The district is hiring part-time employees to be paid $13.50 an hour to ride the buses and make sure riders are wearing masks and keeping as much distance as possible. There haven't yet been as many applicants as hoped, Sager said, so not all buses will have a monitor. Priority will go to the elementary routes.
Federal COVID-19 relief funding will cover most of the district's additional employment costs.
