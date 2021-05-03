MANKATO — Two changes to next year's calendar for Mankato Area Public Schools push back the first day of school and give teachers some extra professional development time.
The Mankato School Board on Monday approved two revisions to the 2021-2022 calendar.
High school students will now start the year on Sept. 8 and elementary and middle school students will start on Sept. 10. The dates were moved back by one day so the high schools don't start on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana. Instead a day without school that was on the calendar for April 7 will now be a school day.
Students also will no have full days off on Oct. 12 and Feb. 8. They previously were scheduled as late start days and are expanded to full days of teacher professional development and student data analysis.
