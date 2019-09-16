MANKATO — Mankato School Board members are ramping up early discussions about building new schools or other facility improvements to manage growing enrollment and aging buildings.
The School Board met in work sessions on Sept. 2 and again Monday to review building capacity, maintenance needs and other data and consider what step to take next.
The district’s existing buildings need $84 million in maintenance, School Board members learned Monday.
The district contracted with a consultant to examine each school’s infrastructure, such as heating and ventilation systems, and recommend what needs replacement or repair.
The needs list added up to $84 million, Scott Hogan, the district’s director of facilities, told the board. Much of the work, Hogan said, could be funded over a number of years via an existing maintenance tax levy that does not require voter approval.
On Monday the board also reviewed a list of broad recommendations given this spring by a task force of city, school and citizen representatives.
The group set additional elementary school space as a top priority. Five of the district’s 11 elementary schools already are exceeding ideal capacity.
The advisers suggested new elementary schools and/or school expansions is needed on both the east and west sides of the district.
A third middle school was lower on the committee’s priority list and a third high school is not needed, the committee suggested, in large part because East High School is well under capacity.
When a new middle school is needed, the group suggested the district consider repurposing West as a middle school and building a new high school.
The board members decided their next step toward paring down their options should be to decide what they do not want.
A committee of board members and administrators will form to draft a list of outcomes the district should avoid.
A draft avoidance list already includes a few items suggested by the task force, including demographic segregation, a single preschool center and a shift from neighborhood elementary schools.
The task force said school locations and attendance boundaries need to be designed to evenly distribute diverse populations.
The group also wanted preschool programs to be located within the elementary schools. And it wanted elementary school boundaries to continue to be drawn so that students continue to live near their school.
Board member Sara Hansen said she worried the neighborhood school limitation would preclude magnet schools like Bridges Community School that offer a unique choice for families. She suggested an exemption be added for such schools.
The School Board hopes to have its guiding principles of avoidance developed by the end of the year.
