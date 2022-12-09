MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is proposing a 5.18% increase to the school district’s property tax levy for the 2023-24 school year.
The district is proposing a recommended amount of $30,909,197, up from $29,388,032.
The percentage increase applies to the school district overall; individual property tax increases are based on the market value of their property.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the proposed increase is due to costs associated with inflation and long-term facilities maintenance.
He added the bulk of the money will go toward student programs and services.
“For the most part, that’s for teachers and support staff working in our schools to help students in their learning. We anticipate that dollars we receive from property taxes next year will go towards that same ratio.”
The School Board will take final action on the levy Dec. 19.
