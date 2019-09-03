MANKATO — Teachers in Mankato Public Schools are getting a small cost of living wage increase under a new two-year contract.
The Mankato School Board on Tuesday approved a contract with the Mankato Teachers Association for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The members of the teacher’s union approved the contract last month.
Teachers Association President Robin Courrier said the proposal passed with “overwhelming” support from teachers.
“The (negotiations) team worked really hard and the district did the best they could in meeting our requests,” she said.
The contract increases the teacher base salary schedule by 2% this year and 2.1% next year. Teachers earn additional raises depending on their years of service and education level.
Courrier said the new contract also improves equity for early childhood and adult basic education educators.
The district also increased its contribution toward teachers’ insurance plans.
In total, the contract changes increase the district’s cost by nearly 5.5%, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development Eric Hudspith said the district was able to keep within budget while continuing to offer compensation that is “very competitive” with comparable out-state districts.
Representatives on both sides of the table called the negotiations a positive process.
Many school districts bargain with their teachers well into the school year and award retroactive raises once an agreement is finally reached. This is the third consecutive biennial contract reached in Mankato at the start of the school year.
“It’s always nice to begin the year with a contract in place,” Courrier said.
The prior contract gave teachers 2.5% increases each of the last two school years.
Courrier’s husband is a Free Press sports writer.
