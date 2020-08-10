MANKATO — The Mankato School District will pay an equity consulting group around $67,000 to lead internal and community discussions and develop an equity action plan.
The Mankato School Board approved a contract on Monday with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to lead a district-wide equity initiative beginning this fall and continuing through the school year.
The initiative's goal is to “build a race equity framework for sustainable anti-racism dialogue, teaching and community building.”
This fall and winter the organization will help district leaders in retreats examining the district's current equity progress. There also will be other equity-focused professional development opportunities and an invitation to cultural community leaders to learn about the district's process and share insights.
In the spring, the district will hold an “equity summit” for all community members as well as town hall-style discussions with community groups. According to the organization's proposal, the goal of the community events will be to “center community voice into a race equity framework, engage in a collective review of root causes of inequities in education dialogues, and set visions for an anti-racist education in Mankato.”
Another retreat with district and community leaders is planned for next summer, followed by the release of an equity action plan. The plan will include recommendations on equity-driven policy, staffing and spending changes, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Minnesota Education Equity Partnership staff will be paid $200 an hour to lead the process. The contract estimates 337 total hours for a cost of $67,400.
The initiative comes in the wake of a racism charge made by the School Board's only Black member. In a June social media post, Abdi Sabrie cited a photo of his board colleagues as an example of racism and exclusion. Other district officials said Sabrie opted out of being in the photo but they apologized for posting it on the district website.
In July the board decided to hire another equity consultant to work with the board members to improve member relations and cultural competency.
Peterson recommended the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership lead a broader district-wide process the board also had been discussing. The organization's leaders have listened to the district's needs, developed a customized proposal and will conclude the process with actionable recommendations, the superintendent said.
Sabrie said he hopes the process will help the district “identify disparities and find ways to bridge so that all children will thrive and be successful and feel valued.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.