MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools leaders are preparing to make spending cuts for the coming school year and possibly beyond.
School Board members began discussing the need to reduce operational spending at a Monday work session held via teleconference.
No decisions on how much or what to cut have been made. The still-uncertain financial ramifications of COVID-19 will make the budget-setting process more challenging. The board must set the 2020-2021 budget by the end of June.
The district has been spending slightly more dollars than it receives each of the last few years and has drawn down its reserves fund to balance the deficit.
This year’s budget was initially projected to nearly break even. But in a revised budget approved by the School Board last month, general fund spending was expected to outpace revenues by nearly $1.9 million.
That will reduce the dollars in the district’s reserve fund to about 23 days’ worth of operating expenditures, Director of Business Services Tom Sager told the board members.
And those figures don’t reflect still-being-realized cost increases and revenue declines due to COVID-19.
District policy sets a target of keeping at least 30 days worth of operating expenses in its reserves.
“We just cannot continue the path that we’re on,” Sager said.
District administration suggested the board consider reducing operations spending increases by $2.8 million both of the next two school years.
Supt. Paul Peterson said a $2.8 million reduction would not be “pain free,” but he noted that it is a relatively small percentage of the district’s operational spending —which is budgeted to total over $113 million this year.
Under very preliminary projections, a $2.8 million cut would get the district back to break even next school year and back to its target fund balance at the end of the the 2021-2022 school year.
But again, those projections were prepared before the pandemic.
“The elephant is in the room and we just don’t know how big the elephant is at this point,” said School Board Chairman Darren Wacker said.
