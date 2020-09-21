MANKATO — School taxes for property owners in the Mankato Area Public School District likely will increase around 3% next year.
The levy includes a sizable increase in tax collections to fund maintenance projects, but it will be largely offset by a reduction in debt payments.
Like cities and counties, school districts are required to set a maximum tax levy for the following year in September that is used to calculate notices of proposed taxes sent to property owners in November.
Unlike cities and counties, school boards typically do not approve an actual maximum levy dollar amount. To allow a few more weeks for the state to calculate the dollars districts are eligible to receive under complex school funding formulas, school boards adopt resolutions approving the yet-to-be-determined amount.
The Mankato School Board took that action Monday after Director of Business Services Tom Sager told the School Board Monday he anticipates the 2021 levy will be $29 million.
That’s a 3.2% increase over this year’s levy.
The changes include an $850,000 increase in the long-term facilities maintenance levy. Those dollars can be used for building maintenance projects and the state provides a 15% match.
The School Board on Monday also approved the terms of a $23.5 million bond that will fund heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades, starting at Washington and Franklin elementary schools. The increase in the facilities maintenance levy will repay the bond over the next 20 years.
The maintenance levy increase will be largely negated by a reduction in the debt service levy. The district’s debt payments that are paying for a number of prior projects have decreased for the coming years.
The 2021 levy does not yet reflect another action taken by the board Monday. The board moved to finance a bond approved by voters in 2013 for Prairie Winds Middle School and other projects, which will save nearly $3.6 million in property tax dollars. But the savings won’t go into effect until 2025 through 2034.
The School Board will hold a public hearing on the 2021 tax levy on Dec. 8 and will adopt a final levy on Dec. 21.
Property taxes account for around one-fifth of the district’s total revenues.
The district collects just over $3,000 per student in property taxes. That is slightly below the state average, Sager said.
