A Mankato high school and a New Ulm gymnastics gym received grants to improve lighting efficiency.
West High School's Youth Energy Summit Team and Turner Hall Gymnastics were each awarded $5,000 from Clean Energy Resource Teams, a nonprofit that promotes clean energy projects.
The West student club will replace over 700 hallway lightbulbs with LEDs. The switch will cut electricity use in the hallways in half and will save the school district $3,000 a year.
Turner Hall Gymnastics, located in the 164-year-old Turner Hall, will replace an outdated breaker box with new lighting infrastructure that is safer and more efficient.
