MANKATO — An online survey is now collecting Mankato Area Public Schools families' opinions on police resource officers in schools.
The Mankato School Board will decide next month whether to extend a contract with the city of Mankato to have dedicated police officers at East and West high schools and Prairie Winds Middle School.
The survey is intended for people who are not attending previously announced community forums. Participants in the online survey are required to register but responses will be shared with district officials anonymously.
To access the survey go to https://soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov/maps-sro-community-surveys. Responses are being accepted through Nov. 23.
