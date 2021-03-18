MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff declined this week after a spike last week.
Two Mankato schools and two area private schools are among schools that have five or more cases.
The Mankato district on Thursday reported a total of 15 new cases between March 11 and 17. There were 286 students or staff placed on quarantine.
That's down from a spike the prior week of 29 cases and 383 quarantines. Since the start of the school year, 366 students and staff are known to have caught the virus, the vast majority believed to have been from an out-of-school exposure.
West High School and Prairie Winds Middle School were added this week to a list of schools with five or more cases. Loyola Catholic School in Mankato and Minnesota Valley Lutheran School in New Ulm also made the list released by the state Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.