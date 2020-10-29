MANKATO — Sixteen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among students and staff at Mankato Area Public Schools between Oct. 22 and 28.
There have now been 53 cases with a link to the district since the start of the school year.
Washington Elementary School was among the schools identified by the state on Thursday as having five or more cases over the prior two weeks. One other school in The Free Press coverage area also made that list: Tri-City United High School in Montgomery.
