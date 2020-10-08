MANKATO — There were three known cases of COVID-19 among Mankato Area Public Schools students or staff between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.
There now have been 18 cases linked to the district since the start of the school year, according to data released each Thursday by the district.
Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were over 1,300 cases linked to schools across Minnesota between Aug. 9 and Oct. 1. Over 700 schools have reported at least one case and over half of the cases were among staff.
