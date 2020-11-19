MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools had 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Nov. 12-18. There have been 146 cases since the start of the school year.
Three more area schools have joined the list of Minnesota schools that have had five or more cases at one time: New Ulm High School, St. James Middle and High School, and Hilltop Elementary in Henderson. The Le Sueur-Henderson School District has shifted to distance learning for all students and New Ulm Public Schools will do so after Thanksgiving. The St. James School District remains in a hybrid model.
Over 1,000 Minnesota schools had at least one case between Nov. 1 and 15, and 111 of them had five or more cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.