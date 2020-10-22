MANKATO — There were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff between Oct. 14-21.
There have been 36 cases within the district since the start of the school year.
No K-12 schools in the region had five or more cases over the past week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
More than 500 schools across Minnesota reported at least one case over the past two weeks and nearly 2,300 students and staff have now been infected statewide since August.
