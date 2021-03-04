MANKATO — Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff over the past week.
There also are 88 students and staff on quarantine due to a close contact with an infected person, the district reported in its weekly update Thursday.
The same number of cases was reported last week and quarantines are down from 143 last week.
The cases and quarantines are not all linked to a school exposure; the numbers include students and staff believed to have been exposed through another setting.
There have now been 316 cases among students and staff since the start of the school year.
