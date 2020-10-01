MANKATO — Eight cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among students and staff in the Mankato Area School District between Sept. 23-30.
The district has had 15 known cases since the start of the school year and 34 cases since May.
The district is posting a weekly and cumulative totals on its website each Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Health is beginning to release data on cases linked to schools across the state. The first report is expected to be released Friday on the department's website. Future counts will be posted Thursdays along with other state weekly data.
