MANKATO — Two new principals will begin work at Mankato schools on July 1.
Melissa Brueske will become the principal of Jefferson Elementary. She has been with the district for four years and is currently interim principal at Jefferson. Previously she was the dean of students at Prairie Winds Middle School and taught kindergarten for one year at Washington Elementary.
Before coming to Mankato, Brueske taught in the Belle Plaine district for 15 years.
Akram Osman will become the new principal of Dakota Meadows Middle School. Osman is currently the principal at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
He was previously an associate principal at Eden Prairie High School, associate principal at Metcalf Middle School, and dean of students at Burnsville High School. Prior to that, Osman was a cultural liaison and special education teacher in Mankato and served as the head girls’ soccer coach at Mankato East High School. He is also a graduate of the school district.
Osman holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Minnesota State University in exercise science and special education. He obtained his principal’s license from MSU-Mankato, and earned a certificate for culturally proficient educational practices from the Center of Culturally Proficient Practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.