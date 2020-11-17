MANKATO — The equity consultant for Mankato Area Public Schools will become the district’s director of communications.
The Mankato School Board on Monday approved the hiring of Stacy Wells to the new position beginning Nov. 30. She’ll receive an annual salary of $115,000.
Wells currently is an equity consultant. She previous was director for equity and inclusion in the Community Supports Administration at the Minnesota Department of Human Services. She also has also led the implementation of AVID programs in multiple school districts.
