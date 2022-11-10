MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has named Amanda Heilman as its new director of business services.
Heilman is expected to start the roll in December, pending approval at the Nov. 21 school board meeting.
Currently, Heilman is employed by Owatonna Public Schools where she has been since 2011.
She has been the director of finance and operations since 2017. Prior to taking on that role she was the controller. She was also an audit manager with CliftonLarsonAllen for five years.
Heilman has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Mary’s University and is a certified public accountant in the state of Minnesota. She and her family live in Mankato.
The position was previously held by Tom Sager, who accepted an executive chief of financial services position for St. Paul Public Schools earlier this year.
