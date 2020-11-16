MANKATO — Students will tune in live more often as Mankato Area Public Schools moves back to distance learning.
Mankato middle school and high school students will follow a typical school day schedule and start each of their classes with a live session four days a week, Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson told the School Board Monday evening. There still will be some independent work time, but students are expected to start each class live unless they make special arrangements with teachers.
Wednesdays will continue to be predominately independent work days with teachers meeting one-on-one with students and doing lesson planning.
Elementary students will have a less-defined mix of live and independent learning.
Staff are working to get computers and Internet hotspots to families who need them, Olson said. Some families might need to share devices.
District leaders and teachers have been preparing for the possibility of a return to distance learning for weeks and families can expect a better experience than they had last spring, Olson said.
"We've really been able to gear up and be as absolutely prepared as we could be to make the best experience possible for our students and staff," he said.
The remote learning schedules will daily include a half hour of prep time for teachers, which is required by an executive order recently issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
Some special education students and English language learners will still come to school at times to receive services that cannot be accomplished remotely. Busing is being provided for those students as well as children of essential workers for whom the district is required to provide free child care.
Remote learning is starting Wednesday for secondary students and Nov. 30 for elementary students.
The move to distance learning was announced last week following a sharp rise in regional COVID-19 cases.
Numbers also are increasing within the district. On Monday alone there were 12 confirmed cases reported and six suspected cases, according to Scott Hogan, the district's director of facilities and safety.
Contract tracers are investigating whether three of those cases might have been transmitted within a school, Hogan said. There previously have been no known school transmissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.