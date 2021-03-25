MANKATO — Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff in the Mankato Area School District from March 18-24. There are 133 students and staff on quarantine.
The number of cases is up slightly from the prior week but fewer than a peak of 29 cases the week before that. There now have been 385 cases since the start of the school year, according to the district's weekly case update.
Two schools in the region were added to a state listing of schools that have five or more active COVID-19 cases: New Ulm Middle School and Blue Earth Area Middle School.
More than 70 schools across the state have five or more cases.
