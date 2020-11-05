MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools had 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. That's the largest weekly total to date, bringing the total since the start of the school year to 76.
In a letter to families Thursday evening, the district warned changing learning models might be necessary in the near future if area cases continue to rise.
There were no new schools from south-central Minnesota on the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly list of schools with five or more cases. Across Minnesota, 700 schools reported at least one confirmed case over the last two weeks.
