MANKATO — The leader of Mankato Area Public Schools has a new contract that will increase his salary by nearly 7% over the next three years.
The Mankato School Board on Monday unanimously approved a new contract with Supt. Paul Peterson starting July 1 and continuing through June 30, 2025.
Peterson came to the district on July 1, 2019 and his initial three-year contract expires on June 30.
“I know you are sought after and I appreciate you wanting to stay in Mankato,” School Board Chair Jodi Sapp said to Peterson Monday.
The new contact largely mirrors the original, with increases in pay and benefits.
The superintendent currently receives a salary of a little over $199,000. His salary will grow to nearly $203,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, nearly $207,000 for 2023-2024 and nearly $213,000 for 2024-2025.
The district’s matching contribution to a retirement account also will increase by $1,000 a year to $14,000 in 2024-2025. Other benefits, including full payment of insurance premiums, remain the same.
The contract can be terminated at any time by mutual consent. The board also can terminate the contract with cause, as allowed by state law.
The board also approved a new two-year contact with the district’s principals. The principals are receiving base salary increases of 2.8% per year.
