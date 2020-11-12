MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools had 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff between Nov. 4-11. That is two fewer than the prior week and brings the district's cumulative total since the start of the school year to 100.
Three area schools made this week's state list of schools with five or more active cases: New Richland- Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Secondary School, Sleepy Eye Secondary School and New Ulm Area Catholic Schools.
More than 60 schools across the state had five or more cases between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7. Over 800 schools reported one or more cases.
