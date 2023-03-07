MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will be introducing new STEM classes to their elementary schools next year.
The 50-minute class will be added into the K-5 specialist class rotation — alongside existing art, music and physical education classes — and will give kids the chance to experience hands-on, project-based activities that are specific to science, technology, engineering and math.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the class is a long-time coming as the district works to transition its media specialist position.
Peterson said the change will mean a couple of media center specialists will transition into overseeing multiple schools and their traditional library elements while the rest will transition to becoming STEM teachers.
He added that it’s important for kids to see their learning in the real world.
“This really has an opportunity to integrate technology and not have it be a standalone but really incorporate it into a kid's day, and it allows us to be a little more intentional with our time and instruction specific to science, math and technology,” he said.
Eagle Lake Elementary Principal Jason Grovom and Rosa Parks Elementary Principal Dan Kamphoff told school board members about the importance of the class to their elementary schools during Monday night’s meeting.
Kamphoff said the conversation about changing the media specialist position was due in part to discussions on how the position could change as technology changes.
“This is an opportunity for us to provide more for our students in the areas of science and hands-on technology science standards-based learning and really enhance that opportunity for our students,” he said.
Grovom added that having a commitment to STEM instruction is important.
“It’s going to be very project-based where the students have an opportunity to work with the hands-on technology that we do have available at our schools, engaging students differently than we have in the past,” he said.
“We certainly want to provide kids with that STEM instruction and hands-on learning but not lose the love that we have for our media centers and our literature.”
The classes will begin next fall.
