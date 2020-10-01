MANKATO — Mankato high school students will spend more time in the classroom beginning Oct. 12.
Supt. Paul Peterson said East, West and Central high school students will rotate between in-person and remote learning in groups of two, rather than three.
The district's high schools and middle schools will have in-person learning two days a week, with all students learning from home on Wednesdays.
The schedules for the district’s elementary schools will stay the same.
Peterson said the schedule change will provide more equitable time for the 600 students who opted for distance learning only at the beginning of the school year.
District officials decided to make the change based on feedback from families and staff and after considering the 14-day county infection rate averages released every week from the Minnesota Department of Health. While data initially showed a small spike of COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County on Sept. 25, those numbers dropped earlier this week. And recent data suggest daily rates are likely to stay consistent, according to the School District press release.
The district has reported 15 positive cases since Sept. 8, with a total of 34 cases reported at Mankato Area Public Schools since May.
