MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Thursday it is increasing in-person learning for students grades 6-12 beginning Oct. 12.
While the hybrid learning model for the district’s elementary schools will stay the same, students at Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows Middle School, along with Mankato East, West and Central high schools will switch from a three-day to two-day rotation, according to a letter sent to families from Supt. Paul Peterson.
The new model, which follows a survey of students and parents, will increase in-person class time for those middle and high school students, with Wednesdays designated for distance learning to “ensure all students have equitable access to teachers and staff."
The changes are based on the 14-day county infection rate averages released every week from the Minnesota Department of Health. While data initially showed a small spike of COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County on Sept. 25, those numbers dropped earlier this week. And recent data suggest daily rates are likely to stay consistent, according to the School District press release.
The district reported 15 positive cases since Sept. 8, with a total of 34 cases reported at Mankato Area Public Schools since May.
