MANKATO — Many Mankato Area Public Schools students will pay more to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities next school year.
The School Board approved increased fees Monday that are part of a previously adopted plan to balance a projected $7.5 million budget deficit. The last time fees were increased was over a decade ago.
At the high schools, the sports participation fee is increasing from $160 to $180. Other extracurricular club fees, which currently range from $75 to $160, are increasing to $120 or $180.
At the middle schools, all sports and activities will cost $120.
The fees will be waived for students from low-income families who are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program. Scholarships also will continue to help other families in need.
