MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools elementary students will return to school full time. Secondary students will start the school year with a mix of in-person and remote learning.
At a special meeting Thursday, the Mankato School Board adopted a hybrid format to start the year.
Elementary school students will be in school daily, with a shortened day and fewer students in each classroom.
Middle school students will alternate between two days of in-person learning and two days of learning from home.
High school students will be on a schedule of two days at school and four days at home.
Some secondary students with special needs may be invited to come to school more often.
Weekends and other breaks will be excluded from the secondary rotation.
All families can chose to learn from home full time. The state is requiring all schools to offer remote learning as an option.
“This is not a perfect scenario,” Supt. Paul Peterson said. “But the reality of COVID-19 tells us that be need to be creative.”
The board met Thursday evening following the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly release of county COVID-19 case rates. Last month the state directed school leaders to use that data to guide their back-to -school format decision.
The new data release covers the period from July 26 to Aug. 8. Blue Earth County had an average of 22 COVID-19 cases per 10,000. Nicollet County had a rate of just under 20 per 10,000.
The state guidance suggests districts in counties with rates of between 20 and 29 per 10,000 should adopt a hybrid format for all grade levels.
The number of days Mankato students can be in school under the hybrid model varies because the space capacity at schools varies. A key component of the requirements for a hybrid model is reducing the number of students in each classroom to half capacity.
District leaders determined they could achieve that while allowing all elementary students to attend daily if they wish to do so. Some buildings will have to repurpose spaces, such as the media center or gymnasium into classrooms.
Space is more limited at the secondary schools, allowing only a portion of students to be in the buildings on any given day.
The School Board on Thursday also approved a calendar change that converted monthly late student start days to full days of distance learning for all students for the duration of the school year.
Students typically start two hours late one Tuesday a month while teachers participate in professional development. This year all students will instead have distance learning days on one Wednesday each month.
The change will give teachers more time for professional development and instructional planning.
In-person changes
Students will notice a number of changes to their routines when they are back in their buildings.
According to the district's “back to school plan,” which is posted on the district website:
Families and staff will be asked to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before they come to school and may also be screened when they arrive. Buildings will have isolation rooms for students to wait for parents if they arrive with or start showing symptoms during the day.
“Close contacts” of a confirmed infected person will be notified of potential exposure. The person who has COVID-19 will not be identified in the notifications.
“We know that we will have positive cases when we open. But we're prepared,” Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said at a board meeting earlier in the month.
Most students and staff will be required to wear a mask while at school. Everyone will be provided one cloth mask. A face shield may be permitted as an alternative in some cases. Other exceptions include during physical activity, meals and music classes.
Elementary students won't have physical education, art or music classes with specialists. Some specialists will provide lessons for grade-level teachers to incorporate into their classes. Other specialists are being reassigned to other teaching positions.
The elementary schools will dismiss 50 minutes earlier than usual. Grade-level teachers, who usually have their instructional prep time while students are with specialists, will instead have prep time at the end of their day.
Secondary schedules will remain largely the same, though dismissal and passing times could be slightly staggered to reduce congestion.
Classrooms will look more barren than usual. Nonessential furnishings are being removed to allow for 6 feet of separation between desks.
Elementary and middle school students will spend more time in the same classroom while high school students will move to new rooms for classes as normal.
Elementary students will receive and eat meals in their classrooms. Secondary students will pick up their meals in shifts and consume them in areas with spaced-out seating.
Busing will continue, with the implementation of plans approved last year for a two-tiered system. Elementary and secondary students will ride separately.
Schools are required to limit the number of riders to half capacity. Director of Business Services Tom Sager said earlier this month that will be achieved even on the elementary buses because some families are opting to learn from home and many others are opting to drive themselves.
An extra adult will ride elementary buses to keep students separated in assigned seats.
Learning from home
When they are learning from home, families also can expect some changes from the spring. The district is streamlining which digital platforms it uses and students will have to demonstrate virtual attendance more frequently.
Secondary students will virtually follow their in-person schedules and some synchronous and virtual group activities will be offered.
To-go meals will continue to be available for remote learners to pick up, but the number of sites will be reduced.
The district will work to accommodate families who choose the distance option and later wish to attend in person. But schools will need to balance building capacity and curriculum alignment, said Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson.
Format could change
District leaders say parents should be prepared for potential shifts between in-person, hybrid and remote learning as the school year progresses.
The School Board on Thursday gave the superintendent the authority to decide if a new learning model is needed.
A committee has been formed to regularly review COVID-19 data and give guidance to the superintendent.
Shifts could occur district-wide or be limited to a school if there is an isolated outbreak.
Olson said they will look for a lasting reduction in virus cases before considering returning to a more regular in-person model.
Optimistic teachers
Mankato Teachers Association President Linda Wensel said district administration and teachers have worked well together planning for a one-of-a-kind year.
The majority of teachers Wensel has heard from are excited to have students back in the buildings at least part time.
“It's in our DNA. We want to teach,” Wensel said. “We're so happy to be getting kids back through the door.”
The union and administrators are working to give teachers who have heightened COVID-19 exposure risks the distance-only teaching assignments.
“We're really trying to accommodate as many as we can,” Wensel said.
Teachers are anticipating and beginning to prepare for new challenges but are confident they can rise to meet them, the special education teacher said.
“We are all going to get through this together,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.