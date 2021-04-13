MANKATO — As the student population of Mankato Area Public Schools continues to become increasingly diverse, the district is implementing initiatives to ensure all students are being supported.
Stacy Wells, communications director for the school district, spoke to a group of about 10 community members Tuesday afternoon about resources the school has to support a diverse population and about the work that still needs to be done. The virtual conversion was hosted by VINE Faith in Action.
The racial makeup of the students in the district has been rapidly changing. Black students make up about 14% of the district’s student population this academic year, a jump from 8.6% in 2010. About 71% of the student body this year is white. Just more than a decade ago, white students made up 82% of the population.
The increasing diversity creates challenges for the district to provide opportunities and learning for all students and give teachers tools to support a changing student body.
One way schools have been trying to address this is by participating in the Achievement and Integration for Minnesota program, which was created to help schools pursue racial and economic integration.
“This money is really important in terms of trying to make sure our schools do not get so racially unbalanced that it creates issues around how our students are served,” Wells said.
Through the program, the district is creating more learning opportunities, including implementing ethnic studies courses. It is also trying to increase career pathway opportunities for students, particularly in education. This is to help recruit and retain teachers who represent the student population. Wells helped the district plan a Why Teach Day for eighth grade students. She made a video highlighting teachers of color and why they chose that profession.
“It’s an opportunity for students who express interest in teaching to get teachers who will mentor and work with them,” she said.
A 2019 report by the Minnesota Professional Educator and Licensing Standards Board found that only 4.3% of the state’s educators are teachers of color.
The school district also has been working with area universities to get student teachers of color into the school buildings. Wells acknowledged it’s difficult to attract teachers but also harder to retain them. She said part of this involves exploring how the district can give teachers of color agency and not let microaggressions and other issues around acceptance drive them away from the district.
Having a diverse teaching staff can help make students feel better supported, Wells said. When she was a teacher, she said that as a Black woman, she was often a mentor and resource for students of color.
The district is also in a yearslong partnership with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to look at what actions the district can take to be more racially just. The group worked with district leadership and is meeting with community members to get feedback on how the district can build a relationship with these groups. In the fall, MnEEP will hold a presentation on the information gathered and discuss how the district can move forward.
Along with racial diversity, the school is also looking at how to support economic and social diversity within the schools. Schools have recently started looking at the sexuality of students as well and how they describe themselves. This is being done so schools can find ways to support students, including using their correct pronouns. Students filled out surveys in 2019 that asked about these topics.
“We are trying to be mindful of what these students' needs are and how students and faculty can support them,” Wells said.
Diane Dobitz, a retired elementary teacher who taught in the district for 12 years, attended Tuesday’s event and told Wells that the work being done to support students’ sexual preferences is phenomenal. She said that as a lesbian, she didn't have support while in school. To her, it's amazing to see students feel safe to be open about their sexuality in schools now.
Wells told the group that one way the Mankato district has been supporting students is by making sure school counselors and social workers are accessible. She said this year especially they’ve found ways to connect with students and families while many students were doing distance learning.
The district doesn’t have a person who is responsible for diversity and inclusion in the district, but Wells said that it’s everyone’s responsibility and that Supt. Paul Peterson works to make sure it is the foundation of the work being done. Wells herself has a background in equity, diversity and inclusion work and is passionate about it.
“Minnesota has large educational disparities,” Wells said. “Mankato has made some movement around closing that gap. There’s still a lot of work to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.