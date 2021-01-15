MANKATO — Middle and high school students in Mankato Area Public Schools will return to part-time in-person learning Feb. 4.
The School District on Friday announced a plan to return its secondary schools to a hybrid model, contingent on “stable COVID data and the continued support of our local public health and health care partners.”
The schools will return to prior hybrid calendars with students attending two days a week and distance learning for all students on Wednesdays.
There will be no school for secondary students on Feb. 1-2 as staff prepare for the transition.
As previously announced, preschool and elementary students are returning full time Tuesday.
