MANKATO — Middle and high school students in Mankato Area Public Schools will return to hybrid learning two weeks later than planned.
District officials had hoped to reopen secondary schools Feb. 4 but have now moved the target date to Feb. 18.
“This start date was contingent on county infection rates being in line with recommendations established by the Minnesota Department of Health,” says a district announcement released Wednesday. “Unfortunately, 14-day trend data reported by Blue Earth and Nicollet County does not support this move quite yet.”
The infection rate was around 44 per 10,000 in both counties as of the last official count on Jan. 9. Distance learning is recommended by the state for secondary schools when the rate is over 30.
The rate is trending downward in recent days. Officials now hope to be at or near that threshold by Feb. 18. Secondary students are to return to in-person classes two days a week.
