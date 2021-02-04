MANKATO —Secondary students in Mankato Area Public Schools now will be returning to classrooms part time next Thursday.
For most of the district's secondary students there will be no school on Monday or Tuesday as school staff prepare for the learning model transition. Wednesday will be a distance learning day for all students. A hybrid schedule will commence on Thursday.
Dakota Meadows Middle School will announce a different schedule for returning students over the next two weeks. A modified schedule is necessary because the school is being used as a vaccination site on Fridays.
Families will receive communications with more information in coming days, the school district said in an announcement Thursday evening.
The district initially announced a Feb. 4 return for secondary students, then pushed the date back to Feb. 18.
A district announcement cited “significant improvements in county COVD-19 case rates” in the decision to reset the date again to Feb. 11.
The rates per 10,000 residents dropped to 30 in Blue Earth County and 32 in Nicollet County, according to the latest state report that covers the period of Jan. 10-23, and the rate is projected to be lower in upcoming reports. The state recommends secondary schools use a hybrid model when the rate is between 10 and 30.
The announcement is drawing praise in a "Re-open District 77" Facebook group that was created on Tuesday and has over 800 members.
Under the hybrid model, secondary students will go to school two days per week and learn from home three days per week. Full-time distance learning will continue to be an option.
The district's elementary schools returned to in-person learning, with shortened school days five days a week, on Jan. 19.
