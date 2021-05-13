MANKATO — The Mankato Regional Airport has received a nearly $2 million federal grant as part of a planned renovation and expansion for one of the busiest airports in the state.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn announced the $1.96 million grant Wednesday as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.
"Transportation and the safety of southern Minnesota airports are critical for regional development and the local economy," Hagedorn said in a statement. "The Mankato Regional Airport is deserving of these dollars to fund necessary improvements."
The money will go toward building a new holding bay and taxiway at the airport, as well as reconstructing a taxi lane among other things.
Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said the project will cost about $3.3 million and will be entirely funded with federal dollars through the FAA grant as well as American Recovery Rescue Plan money.
City officials are now working on a similar project at the airport but expect to wrap that up within the next few weeks while Mankato completes paperwork to receive the federal funding. If all goes well, the $3.3 million project will start in mid- to late-July, Johnson said.
The improvements are part of an airport master plan Mankato officials have pursued for several years, which also includes potentially building a control tower at the airport.
The Mankato City Council discussed moving forward with the control tower, estimated to cost about $6 million, earlier this year. City officials could apply to the FAA for funding to cover up to 90% of the project's cost.
Mankato's airport is considered to be the second busiest in Minnesota based on the number of takeoff and landing operations, due in large part to Minnesota State University's aviation program.
