MANKATO — The city of Mankato is seeking another round of applicants for an annual grant program that supports community beautification, music, festivals and social services.
The grants, which top out at $5,000, aren’t large but have fueled a variety of local events and artistic efforts over the years.
In 2022, grants supported free concerts by the community band, the local symphony orchestra and a chamber music festival. Funds were also awarded to an organization that provides free refurbished bikes to kids and to a photographer looking to wrap street-side electrical boxes with attractive local photographs.
In previous years, funds have gone for similar art and music projects along with programs supporting youth mental health, therapy for children with autism, public murals, a church’s social justice theater and the local Pridefest. The massive silo mural in Old Town and MYPlace, which is the local boys and girls club, also received grants as part of a much broader fundraising for those high-dollar initiatives.
Grants are provided in three categories.
“Community Performing Arts and Music” is aimed at enhancing public performances in various genres of music and performing arts. The grants are almost always reserved for performances that are free and open to the public.
“Community Beautification and Public Art” is for aesthetic improvements to community and public spaces.
“Community Social Services” is for programs that enhance quality of life and boost independence of recipients/clients.
Applications are being accepted until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 with grant awards generally given by the City Council in March or early April.
Grants are capped at $2,500 for individual artists and organizations with prior year operating income of less than $50,000. Grants of up to $5,000 are available for larger organizations. More information is available from city contact staff at 387-8690.
The community grants are the second of two annual city grant programs. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the 2023 round of Special Event Support Grants, which provide small allocations for festivals and other annual gatherings in Mankato.
