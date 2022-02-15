MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is on the verge of equipping its police officers with body cameras, but first city officials want to hear whether residents support the idea and what policy provisions should govern when the cameras are used.
“We are hoping — if we move forward — by mid-July or early July we’d have them in our possession with a policy we and the community have created together,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council Monday.
Already on Tuesday, city officials were asking residents to answer a one-question survey on Mankato’s public-input webpage: “Is purchasing body-worn cameras a good investment?” Residents were also invited to comment.
By early evening, 28 of 30 respondents had answered “Yes” with two checking “Not sure.”
There were a pair of comments, including one person who was “personally in favor” of body cams but wanted to hear from Mankato police officers “as to the pros and cons.”
The second comment focused on ensuring the cameras are activated at the most critical times.
“Body cameras have been proven ineffective in curtailing police brutality in many instances because they’re readily turned off by ‘bad apple’ cops doing bad things and/or the footage is not released to the public until years after the cops committed the crime,” the person wrote. “Although I am for the body cameras, the rules for when they are used for on-duty cops need to be strict and enforceable.”
The council has already budgeted funds to purchase the cameras, which are expected to cost up to $200,000 a year, mainly for data storage costs for the massive amount of video that will be recorded.
Public support for the purchase seems clear in the early polling, but state law requires an extended effort to gauge public support before the cameras are acquired — a process that will continue for 30 days.
Setting the rules for when the cameras are used would be the next step if a decision is made in March to move ahead with the purchase, Arntz said.
“In mid-April to mid-May, we’d work on developing that written policy,” she said, adding that more public comment would be sought at that time.
If officer accountability was the only factor, the policy might require the cameras to be activated any time an officer is engaged with the public. Conversely, privacy might be an overriding concern when officers are responding to domestic disputes where children are present, when dealing with sexual assault victims or when interacting with vulnerable adults.
Those policy discussions will mainly come later in the process, including at a public hearing before the council in May. At the March 14 council meeting, a public hearing will be more focused on whether the city should move forward with the purchase.
People interested in providing input can weigh in on the webpage everyvoice.mankatomn.gov, can email Public Safety Cmdr. Justin Neumann at jneumann@mankatomn.gov or can call him at 387-8766. People who prefer mail can send their thoughts to Neumann’s attention at the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front St.
